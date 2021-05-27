819 Bluff Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081, USA

IS THIS CHARMING BRICK BEAUTY GOING TO BE YOUR NEXT HOME? The enclosed front entry offers space for a guest coat tree and bench. As you enter the living room, you will immediately notice the handsome original woodwork. That charm carries into the dining room featuring hardwood floors. The kitchen is located at the back of the home and features updated flooring, pantry area, and appliances. In addition, there is an office, bedroom, and full bath on the main level. Two additional spacious bedrooms and updated full bath can found on the upper level. But wait, there is more! The lower level offers a family room, office, den, and a half bath. And…if you are looking for outdoor living space, there is a deck that overlooks a partially fenced back yard!