BoE Vlieghe: Probably take until Q1 to see when a rate hike is appropriate
BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said in a speech that, his central scenario for the economy sees “somewhat more slack” that the MPC’s central projection. He worried that “the transition out of furlough does involve a modest rise in the unemployment rate”. But even in that case, “the first rise in Bank Rate is likely to become appropriate only well into next year, with some modest further tightening thereafter.”www.actionforex.com