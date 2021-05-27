Cancel
US durable goods orders dropped -1.3% in Apr, first decline in a year

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS durable goods orders dropped -1.3% mom to USD 246.2B in April, worse than expectation of 0.8% mom rise. That’s the first contraction since eleven consecutive monthly growth. Excluding transportation, new orders rose 1.0% mom, above expectation of 0.7% mom. Ex-defense orders were virtually unchanged. Transportation equipment dropped -6.7m to USD 68.9B.

