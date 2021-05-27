Bicycle Safety for Riders and Drivers

As the weather warms up so does people's desire to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Bicycling is popular and Menomonee Falls has several parks and the Bugline Trail that residents and visitors can take advantage of. However, this means the motoring public needs to share the roadway with these bicyclists when they are on the roadways. There are some helpful hints for both riders and drivers to ensure everyone's safety. Some helpful hints and reminders regarding bicycle operation within the Village is good information to share.