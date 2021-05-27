9 @ 9: Foam parties, vintage exercise and mosquito hacks

Rhabdomyolysis is an issue that athletes or exercisers encounter when exposed to excessive heat and humidity, coupled with prolonged and/or intense exercise and a lack of acclimatization. During rhabdomyolysis, muscle tissue breaks down, releasing intracellular fluid into the bloodstream. Protein (myoglobin) from this fluid may then concentrate in the kidneys, causing a blockage in the renal tubules, potentially resulting in renal failure and death if not adequately treated. In addition to renal failure, other serious complications of rhabdomyolysis include metabolic acidosis, hypercalcemia (excessive blood calcium), and hyperkalemia (excessive blood potassium). Classic signs of exertional rhabdomyolysis are muscle pain and dark reddish-brown urine. Discoloration of the urine is due to myoglobin that is released into the bloodstream by damaged muscle tissue.