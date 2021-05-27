9 @ 9: Foam parties, vintage exercise and mosquito hacks

Foam rollers are the magic wands of the fitness world. You can use them during both your pre-workout warm-up and your post-run cool-down. By breaking down and relaxing your fascia — the connective tissue that holds all our muscles in place — rollers relieve tension and reduce soreness. But sometimes, regular old foam just can't cut it, and that's where the vibrating roller comes into play. With the help of an internal motor and a rechargeable battery, this new athletic aid is making plenty of buzz in the workout world. To help you find an electric roller that suits your needs, we've rounded up some of the most promising models on the market. Read on if you're looking for an easier way to roll away your aches and tightness.