Cardinal Grech dicusses the process of inclusion between all Bishops Conferences prior to the next Synod of Bishops. Pope Francis has often said since the beginning of his papacy that the Church is a people on a journey and that its shepherds head the flock. The Church means people that follow the Holy the Spirit. This conviction is at the basis of an itinerary that will lead, in a new way with respect to the past, to prepare and then live the Synoda of Bishops in October 2023, following a path that, as is known, will have to allow in its various stages to reach and involve the faithful of every order and degree.