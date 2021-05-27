Cancel
College Sports

Swedes Beat Milligan 2-0 at NAIA World Series

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus, Ga. – The Bethany College Swedes Softball Team have continued their hot streak upsetting Milligan University 2-0 at the NAIA World Series. The Swedes scored both of their runs in the first inning when Ciera Flores blasted a two run home run to left field scoring Kayla Eggly. Milleni Lucero collected the Swedes other hit in a game where offense was hard to come by. On the mound Samantha Quezada threw a complete game allowing only three hits and striking out seven.

