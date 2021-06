As the Season of Legends wraps up, Pokémon Go Trainers are eagerly awaiting the details of the next season. We don't have those yet, but we do know the next Mega Evolved Pokémon coming to Mega Raids: Mega Slowbro! Joined by Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking, Mega Slowbro will make its Pokémon Go debut on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 as part of the event, A Very Slow Discovery. While Niantic could give Mega Slowbro an additional move or even change its stats before release, we here at iMore have gathered the best counters based on its current stats and movesets so you can prepare. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!