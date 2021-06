System76 have recently released the first Beta of their Linux distribution Pop!_OS 21.04, which comes with their brand new COSMIC desktop environment. To be clear, this is not some full desktop like GNOME itself or KDE. Instead, it's pretty much an enhancement to GNOME 3.38 with lots of new tweaks. The layout is quite different, with it being suitable for people who heavily rely on either mouse or keyboard for interactions. As a reminder from when COSMIC was announced, System76 said the "new designs are developed from extensive testing and user feedback since the Pop!_OS 20.04 release".