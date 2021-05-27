Album Reviews

Thrash permeates the unrelenting blackness. There is something to be said for subtlety when it comes to extreme metal and the sense of horror it tends to evoke, and more often than not this notion tends to be sidestepped by many looking to fixate on cartoonish degrees of violence and gore. This more nuanced approach can be traced back to the earliest adherents of the style in the 80s, who would often pair occasional depictions of violent imagery with a more varied pallet of terrors, including but not limited to the abstract concepts of war, the occult and darkness. Religious imagery was also a common trope among prime movers such as Venom, Bathory and Hellhammer, and it is from this primordial well that German blackened thrashers Desaster have continually drawn since their 1989 inception. To this day theirs has been a quest to reaffirm the practices of this seemingly bygone era, sticking close to the sonic aesthetic and lyrical stylings of Sarcofago and Bathory, while also keeping a sound that is fairly current and in line with contemporary adherents of this niche such as Australia’s Destroyer 666 and the more thrashing Norwegian outfit Aura Noir.