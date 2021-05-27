Cancel
Music

Album Reviews

musicomh.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe’s back. Well, it isn’t as if she ever left; Ani DiFranco has been regularly releasing two folksy-rootsy offerings per year for some time now. But the lady known for her electrifying live shows really…

www.musicomh.com
Ani Difranco
#Album Reviews
Rock Musictheyoungfolks.com

Album review: Sandy’s releases superlative “Magic Mind”

San Francisco-based surf-rock outfit Sandy’s releases their brand-new album, Magic Mind, via Royal Oakie Records. A concept album, Magic Mind follows a couple traveling through a supernatural landscape. Along the way, they come across benevolent teachers and ferocious specters trying to destroy them. Magic Mind follows 2018’s Chime. The brainchild...
Rock Musicriotmag.co

Album Review: King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard // Butterfly 3000

The only emotion as extreme as the excitement of having early access to an artist’s release is the devastation of discovering said release is dismal. Listening to Butterfly 3000 in sheer horror as the stellar band are about to put out their most questionable piece of work can be exasperating, but having to tell fans they’re about to be let down is worse.
Beauty & Fashionallkpop.com

[ALBUM & MV REVIEW] Heize - 'Happen'

[This review reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily those of allkpop.]. With "Happen" as her main title track, Heize has returned with her 7th mini album. Leading the album with a mellow acoustic concept, "Happen" is a bright and melodious choice to start the artist's latest release. The song's unique point stems from the interwoven house beat that gives the song an overall funky vibe. "Happen" is an intriguing mix of genres that feels unique to Heize.
Musicamericanahighways.org

REVIEW: Swift Silver – Self-Titled Album

Recorded in Kentucky this duo has turned their attention on this new 9-cut LP to explore beyond the boundaries of their original genre. Spreading out to include some current events in their showcase & discover new insightful avenues of Southern rural music. Swift Silver – Self-Titled (Drops June 4–Colonel Clay)...
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Polo G is grinning through the pain on ‘Hall of Fame’

Hall of Fame, the third album from Chicago drill rapper Polo G, presents a veneer of glamour and success, from the artwork and title suggesting prestige to the robust number of notable features—DaBaby, Young Thug, Pop Smoke, Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch and more—all evoking the sense of an induction into a titular elite club. But beneath the surface is a harrowing exploration of the emptiness behind celebrity, particularly focusing on how isolating it is compounded with Polo G’s traumatic experiences that have festered as a result.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wolf Alice – Stream the New Album and Read Our Interview and Rave Review

Britain’s Wolf Alice have released a new album, Blue Weekend, today via Dirty Hit/RCA. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, on Wednesday we posted our new interview with Wolf Alice (read that here) and yesterday we posted our rave 9/10 review of the album (read that here).
Musicsonicperspectives.com

Rise Against – Nowhere Generation (Album Review)

Rise Against been at the forefront of the mainstream punk rock scene for the better part of two decades, rocketing to fame following breakout album “Appeal to Reason” in 2008. Since then the quartet has been the picture of consistency, both with an unwavering lineup and an unmistakable sonic signature that has pushed them to headline shows across the world. Following up the ravenous hunger of 2017’s “Wolves,” Rise Against delivers their usual dose of blistering social commentary within their latest opus “Nowhere Generation.” Brimming with the usual mixture of anger and melancholy, this latest album is proof that even after two decades of punk-fueled fury, Rise Against are still chomping at the bit for the next big hit.
Musiclocalspins.com

Three Albums that Changed My World: The melange of Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider

With chart-topping success for music from Lord Huron’s latest album, frontman Ben Schneider now reveals the recordings that have inspired him the most, from hip hop to vintage country to “shining” art rock. EDITOR’S NOTE: All musicians can trace their inspiration to key recordings that captivated them and influenced their...
Musicwpkn.org

WPKN’s Favorite Tracks of the Week – 6/13/21

Yola: Diamond Studded Shoes – Stand For Myself (Easy Eye Sound, 2021) Jon Batiste: Freedom – We Are (Verve, 2021) Allison Russell: All Of The Women – Outside Child (Fantasy, 2021) Tony Allen: Cosmosis (feat. Ben Okri & Skepta) – There Is No End (Blue Note, 2021) Anthony Joseph: Maka...
Musicwestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Album of exploration from jazz guitarist Julian Lage

Julian Lage, "Squint” (Blue Note Records) In the right hands, 12 notes multiplied by six strings can produce endless variety. Here's proof. Jazz guitarist Julian Lage's Blue Note Records …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Push Baby finds its voice on ‘Wow, Big Legend’

After an array of musical and label mishaps, including rebranding to Push Baby from Rixton, losing two members of the quartet and then a record deal all during the pandemic, the now-duo is finally releasing its first album, Wow, Big Legend. The British pair, consisting of Jake Roche and Charley Bagnall, is likely known to 2010s pop radio listeners for 2014 single “Me and My Broken Heart.” It reached No. 1 in the U.K. and went gold in the U.S. But despite the initial success, the label fallout ultimately resulted in Push Baby finishing the album in their moms’ garages and self-releasing it.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

Album Review: FEAR FACTORY Aggression Continuum

Say what you will about Dino Cazares, but the Fear Factory lynchpin has dealt with the highest of highs and lowest of lows since forming the Cyberdyne Systems house band back in 1990. He’s gone from germinating visionary and being on top of the world with regards to innovation, creativity, and relative popularity to experimental flops and actually being ousted from his own outfit for a spell during the mid-‘00s.
Musicloudersound.com

Bryan Ferry's first six solo albums to be reissued on vinyl

Roxy Music frontman Bryan Ferry will have his first six solo albums reissued on vinyl through UME on July 30. His first six solo albums, These Foolish Things (1973), Another Time, Another Place (1974), Let’s Stick Together (1976), In Your Mind (1977), The Bride Stripped Bare (1978) and Boys And Girls (1985) have been remastered from original tapes at Abbey Road Studios and cut by Frank Arkwright. All six releases will feature enhanced versions of the original artwork overseen by Bryan Ferry.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Sarah Kinsley talks new EP, musical influences, and go-to-guitar

Sarah Kinsley recently released her EP, The King, via new independent label, Everybody’s Music. Kinsley worked with New York producer Jake Aron (Claud, Snail Mail) in producing one of the singles, “The King,” from this five-track EP full of “beats-driven, guitar-kissed, synth-painted” music. Kinsley says her record “should appeal to...
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Album reviews: Olivia Rodrigo, Bachelor, Alan Jackson

The breakout pop star of 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo, the singer and actress whose debut single, "Drivers License" went straight to the top of the Billboard charts in January and stayed for two months. The heartbreaking ballad is cleverly constructed around a scenario that's teen angsty in the extreme. Finally...
Musicstereoboard.com

James - All The Colours of You (Album Review)

Three years on from the indifferent ‘Living in Extraordinary Times’, James have turned to Jacknife Lee (U2, R.E.M.) to see if their fortunes can be revived, with ‘All The Colours of You’ the result of the first meeting of minds between the group and legendary producer. It wasn’t a straightforward...
MusicThe Guardian

Elton John: Regimental Sgt Zippo review – the long lost ‘trippy’ album

Now becoming available vinyl-only for Record Store Day, this “long lost” 1968 would-be Elton John debut was shelved in favour of 1969’s Empty Sky and finds the young singer-pianist more of a psychedelic explorer than chart balladeer. Beatles harmonies, harpsichords and flute-like sounds abound, while some of Bernie Taupin’s lyrics (“the watercolours of my mind”, or near pastiche A Dandelion Dies in the Wind) are almost trippy. Titles such as When I Was Tealby Abbey (“not so long ago, maybe a hundred years or so”) show why the pair weren’t yet troubling the pop charts. However, the 12 songs – five in finished form for the first time, with You’ll Be Sorry To See Me Go previously unreleased – have a naive, endearing charm.
Musicsonicperspectives.com

Desaster – Churches Without Saints (Album Review)

Thrash permeates the unrelenting blackness. There is something to be said for subtlety when it comes to extreme metal and the sense of horror it tends to evoke, and more often than not this notion tends to be sidestepped by many looking to fixate on cartoonish degrees of violence and gore. This more nuanced approach can be traced back to the earliest adherents of the style in the 80s, who would often pair occasional depictions of violent imagery with a more varied pallet of terrors, including but not limited to the abstract concepts of war, the occult and darkness. Religious imagery was also a common trope among prime movers such as Venom, Bathory and Hellhammer, and it is from this primordial well that German blackened thrashers Desaster have continually drawn since their 1989 inception. To this day theirs has been a quest to reaffirm the practices of this seemingly bygone era, sticking close to the sonic aesthetic and lyrical stylings of Sarcofago and Bathory, while also keeping a sound that is fairly current and in line with contemporary adherents of this niche such as Australia’s Destroyer 666 and the more thrashing Norwegian outfit Aura Noir.
Musicstereoboard.com

Rostam - Changephobia (Album Review)

Rostam is at the centre of a sound that he himself helped create. As the in-house producer (and co-founder) of Vampire Weekend, the Washington D.C.-born multi-instrumentalist helped to define a wave of American indie music that is cerebral, inventive and often light-spirited, blending cutting-edge production with diverse arrangements and intense musicality.