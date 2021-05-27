ST-315 Unpaved Roads Improvements 2021
Project Manager
Phone: 919-560-4326, ext. 30245
Project Description
This project involves the furnishing of all materials, labor, equipment, tools, etc. unless otherwise specified, for improvements of unpaved roads at various locations throughout the City of Durham.
Project Schedule
- Pre-Bid Meeting: June 9, 2021 Wednesday at 2:00 PM (Zoom Meeting)
- Bid Opening: June 25, 2021 Friday at 2:00 PM (Zoom Meeting)
- City Council Approval: August 2, 2021
- Anticipated Construction Start: September 2021
- Anticipated Construction Completion: April 2022
Project Status
This project is now advertised for bids.