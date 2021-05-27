Cancel
ST-315 Unpaved Roads Improvements 2021

Posted by 
 22 days ago

Project Manager

Phone: 919-560-4326, ext. 30245

Project Description

This project involves the furnishing of all materials, labor, equipment, tools, etc. unless otherwise specified, for improvements of unpaved roads at various locations throughout the City of Durham.

Project Schedule

  • Pre-Bid Meeting: June 9, 2021 Wednesday at 2:00 PM (Zoom Meeting)
  • Bid Opening: June 25, 2021 Friday at 2:00 PM (Zoom Meeting)
  • City Council Approval: August 2, 2021
  • Anticipated Construction Start: September 2021
  • Anticipated Construction Completion: April 2022

Project Status

This project is now advertised for bids.

ABOUT

Durham also known as Bull City, in the U.S. state of North Carolina. Small portions of the city limits extend into Orange County and Wake County. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be 278,993 as of July 1, 2019, making it the 4th-most populous city in North Carolina, and the 74th-most populous city in the United States.

