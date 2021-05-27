ST-315 Unpaved Roads Improvements 2021

Project Manager

Phone: 919-560-4326, ext. 30245

Project Description

This project involves the furnishing of all materials, labor, equipment, tools, etc. unless otherwise specified, for improvements of unpaved roads at various locations throughout the City of Durham.

Project Schedule

Pre-Bid Meeting: June 9, 2021 Wednesday at 2:00 PM (Zoom Meeting)

June 9, 2021 Wednesday at 2:00 PM (Zoom Meeting) Bid Opening: June 25, 2021 Friday at 2:00 PM (Zoom Meeting)

June 25, 2021 Friday at 2:00 PM (Zoom Meeting) City Council Approval: August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021 Anticipated Construction Start : September 2021

: September 2021 Anticipated Construction Completion: April 2022

Project Status

This project is now advertised for bids.