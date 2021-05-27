Grade School Regrets

New York Life Foundation awards $1.5 million in grants to out-of-school time programs to help middle school students transition to 9th grade. The New York Life Foundation in partnership with the Afterschool Alliance today announced $1.5 million in new grants to 36 youth development organizations to support disadvantaged middle school youth during the out-of-school time (OST) hours. Grants will go to programs in Arkansas, California (7), Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois (2), Iowa, Kentucky (2), Maryland (2), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (2), New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York (5), Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas (2). The organizations were selected from a total of 589 applicants, a new high for the Foundation's Aim High education initiative, now in its fifth year.