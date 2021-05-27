Cancel
Music

Song Party 5.27

country1025.com
 18 days ago

Can you name a song with a type of alcohol in the title? What about the world "Sun"? Jonathan, Ayla and Jim need to come up with as many songs as possible with specific words in the title or lyrics.

country1025.com
Musicpoz.com

song of the day

I've heard "96 tears" so many times on oldies radio 📻, I've always liked the tune, kinda reminded me of some Stones/Monkees, Punk Bubblegum hybrid.. but never gave it a thought to who did this 60's tune. The band's name is "? and The Mysterians", and that name alone raises some eyebrows especially that long ago.. how could I have missed this?
Musicmetafilter.com

Mingulay Boat Song

Trad. sea song, composed in the 1930s by Scots composer Hugh Roberton. I learnt it from a pirate band who used to play at the Maryland Renaissance Fair. Trying to get to like my voice again, and keep my ear in for harmony. The recording isn't perfect. Piano bench can...
Musicthe360mag.com

NoMBe x This Is Not A Love Song

Singer, songwriter, and producer NoMBe has released the music video for “This Is Not A Love Song” off his sophomore album, CHROMATOPIA, out now via TH3RD BRAIN Records. A retrospective breakup song imagining the end of a relationship and the inability to cope, “This Is Not A Love Song” paints an exaggerated picture of NoMBe drowning in sorrow, juxtaposed by dreamy imagery of him in the afterlife. PRESS HERE to watch the video Directed By B and PRESS HERE to check out the premiere on Complex who call the track a “dreamy pop banger.”
Theater & Dancesudrum.com

Sharing songs of the Bear Dance

Brothers and Bear Dance singers, Jake and Tim Ryder, invited a group of young boys to learn about the cultural etiquette for singing at the Bear Dance. The small workshop was organized by Daisy Bluestar and held at SunUte Park, Sunday, May 23.Â The singers were sharing their knowledge of the Bear Dance songs with the younger generation, who came to receive instruction. They stressed the importance of keeping the old songs alive, as well as the new ones, while also respecting the traditional ways of the Bear Dance. They emphasized that the growlers were not toys, and should be treated with respect, and safely stowed until it was time for the Bear Dance each spring - it would be the reasonability of the young men to care for their growlers.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Tinashe – ‘Pasadena’

Tinashe sent fans into an absolute frenzy earlier this week when she took to social media to tease new music. Later, she unveiled the official cover artwork (seen above) to her newest single, ‘Pasadena.’. Featuring Buddy (whom she previously shared airtime with on the critically acclaimed tune ‘Glitch’), Sweet T...
Musicwrir.org

old meme, new songs

Tons of new music this Friday morning plus a set of late 70s funk and dance music to get your A$$ in gear. enjoy!
Musicboxden.com

Most disrespectful diss song?

I listened to that a couple days ago for the first time in years. Probably shouldn't have been playing that so young honestly. If it's ever "appropriate." I get what was so dope but I'm not with it now. Real irresponsible record on a lot of levels. I guess this...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: H.E.R. – ‘Change’

As H.E.R. fans wait for the Oscar & GRAMMY-winning diva to serve her official debut album, ‘Back of My Mind,’ the 23-year-old is keeping them satiated with a host of features and contributions to soundtracks. After winning critical acclaim and a few shiny trophies for ‘Fight For You,’ her addition...
Beauty & Fashionsocietyofrock.com

5 Of The Underrated Prince Songs

Prince wasn’t just a rockstar, he was also a pop culture icon whose impact and influence cannot be stated enough. Throughout his career, he released dozens of songs and he still has several unreleased music in his archives. For now, let’s revisit his most underrated tracks:. Crystal Ball. Although Prince...
Musicwalls102.com

Story Songs Weekend

June 11th through the 13th is a Story Songs Weekend! All weekend long we will be playing songs that tell a story right here on Walls 102.
Musicsoundfly.com

The Oldest Song Ever Written

+ Welcome to Soundfly! We help curious musicians like you meet your goals with creative online courses. Whatever you want to learn, whenever you need to learn it. Subscribe now to start learning on the ’Fly. It’s often said that songwriters need to strive to be the first to say...
Musicjazziz.com

“Wedding Song”

While working on other projects, saxophonist and composer Patrick Zimmerli would often find songs coming to him unbidden, sometimes waking him from his sleep and begging for him to jot them down. Thus comes much of the material on Zimmerli’s season five Newvelle release, Book of Dreams, sourced from compositions the New York native had filed away during a period of about 20 years. The saxophonist teams up with pianist Kevin Hays, a longtime confederate with whom he shares a similar career trajectory, and drummer Satoshi Takeishi. The trio dips into a couple of standards (“Insensatez,” “Fly Me to the Moon”), but for the most part plays the music that sprung from Zimmerli’s unconscious. One of those tracks, “Wedding Song,” evokes a fast-moving folk dance performed at a joyous wedding party, perhaps taking place in Eastern Europe or South America. The tune begins with polyrhythmic handclaps then gives way to the whirl of piano, soprano sax and drums engaged in frenzied merry-making. After a quiet interlude that never loses the festive spirit, the song builds back up to an incantatory pitch before winding down like a weary wedding guest dropping into a chair when the band goes on break.
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

A song for World Oceans Day

Cuban singer and violinist Yilian Cañizares has released a song in celebration of The United Nations World Oceans Day. The song she wrote is called "Yemayá" and it's her tribute to the West African goddess of the sea.
Musicdebatepost.com

The best songs of Green Day

Green Day They have been a benchmark for the freshest Californian punk-rock since the mid-80s. Almost 35 years releasing unbeatable records and songs that make it crazy to try to elaborate a Top-10 of songs by the trio formed by Tré Cool, Mike Dirnt y Billie Joe Armstrong. The essential...
Theater & Danceletterpile.com

A Song: Extol Him

It is never too late for anyone to discover his/herself in life. Discovering this talent of writing makes me feel elated... The body of the song is mimicked after a hymn, while the chorus is not. However, I have uploaded the tune of both and the link is shared here for lovers of music globally to benefit from.
Musicmetalinjection

Peter Tägtgren's PAIN Goes Nuts In New Song "Party In My Head"

Pain, the band headed up by Peter Tägtgren, recently returned after a bout of silence with a Rolling Stones cover. Now the band is finally giving fans an original new single called "Party In My Head", which Tägtgren said is meant to cheer everyone up. "I decided to write a...
Musicmentalitch.com

The 5 Best ABBA Songs

Regarded as one of the most popular pop groups of all time and the most popular one to come out of Sweden, ABBA is a name known to people of all ages. Whether they’re people in their thirties or forties singing along to their classic hits, or people in their teens and twenties praising the musical Mamma Mia! One thing’s for sure, this Swedish pop group has a place in everyone’s hearts.
MusicNYLON

These Are The Songs That'll Rule This Summer

From Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” to Coi Leray’s “No More Parties” — here’s what you’ll be hearing in the hot days ahead. Let’s be real: Song of the summer as a concept doesn’t exist anymore. With the multitude of ways one can listen to and experience music these days, it’s getting harder, and, frankly, more pointless, to try and crown one single song to rule the summer. The song of the summer on the radio is likely to be different than what’s streaming on Spotify, or trending on TikTok, for example.