MONROE, N.C. — A major single-family residential project is being planned in Monroe. [ ALSO READ: Rounding up the latest residential developments in the Charlotte area ]. On Tuesday, Monroe City Council will consider a rezoning and annexation request for a 340.5-acre site for a project called The Greenway at Lake Lee. The request for the project, which calls for the building of a residential development with hundreds of units, is being made by Stratford Land. The development, as currently proposed, would include 589 single-family, detached homes and 100 attached townhomes, according to the most recent site plans in city documents.