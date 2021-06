What was the greatest moment in the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers? That’s a question with an array of possible answers. The franchise has won six Super Bowls, many with unforgettable moments attached — Lynn Swann’s acrobatic catches in Super Bowl X, Antwaan Randle-El’s reverse-pass to Hines Ward to seal the win in Super Bowl XL, the near-impossible throw from Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes to clinch Super Bowl XLIII. And, preceding it all, the Immaculate Reception, one of the most unforgettable plays in football history. Steelers’ fans young and old are privileged to have a broad menu from which to choose.