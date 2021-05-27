Cancel
Boston, MA

MFA to Lift Mask Requirements May 29; Increase Gallery Capacities Throughout June

By Kane Dimasso-Scott
thebostonsun.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning May 29, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), will lift mask requirements for visitors and staff, in alignment with reopening plan updates from the City of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The Museum encourages visitors to continue wearing masks in accordance with the CDC guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Enhanced cleaning protocols will remain in place, and gallery capacities will steadily increase throughout June. Starting in July, visitors will only need to reserve timed-entry tickets in advance to see Monet and Boston: Legacy Illuminated and Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation.

#Mfa#Gallery#Museum#Mfa#Lift Mask Requirements#The Museum Of Fine Arts#Cdc#The Hip Hop Generation#Black Futures
