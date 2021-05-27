Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Lower Prevalence of Targetable Mutations Found in Black Patients With Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Andrea S. Blevins Primeau, PhD, MBA
cancertherapyadvisor.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) had an overall lower prevalence of targetable mutations when compared with White, Hispanic, and Asian patients, according to a meta-analysis published in JCO Clinical Practice. The study authors noted that Black patients are more likely to have inferior lung cancer outcomes when...

www.cancertherapyadvisor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Cohort Study#Small Cell#Cancer Treatments#Potential Treatments#Clinical Research#Nsclc#Alk#Jco Clin Pract#Mutation Prevalence#Egfr Mutations#Targetable Mutations#Braf Mutations#White Patients#Asian Patients#Hispanic Patients#Therapeutic Strategies#Socioeconomic Factors#Clinical Practice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancersciencecodex.com

Newly approved drug effective against lung cancer caused by genetic mutation

The new drug sotorasib reduces tumor size and shows promise in improving survival among patients with lung tumors caused by a specific DNA mutation, according to results of a global phase 2 clinical trial. The drug is designed to shut down the effects of the mutation, which is found in about 13% of patients with lung adenocarcinoma, a common type of non-small-cell lung cancer.
Canceronclive.com

Pralsetinib Tolerable, Durable in RET Fusion-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Updated findings from the ARROW trial demonstrate that pralsetinib could benefit those with RET fusion positive non-small cell lung cancer and is well-tolerated among the population. Pralsetinib (Gavreto) was well-tolerated and showed durable responses in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including those who were not eligible...
CancerMedscape News

Stereotactic Radiotherapy for Early Stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Eugenia Vlaskou Badra; Michael Baumgartl; Silvia Fabiano; Aurélien Jongen; Matthias Guckenberger. Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) allows for the non-invasive and precise delivery of ablative radiation dose. The use and availability of SBRT has increased rapidly over the past decades. SBRT has been proven to be a safe, effective and efficient treatment for early stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is presently considered the standard of care in the treatment of medically or functionally inoperable patients. Evidence from prospective randomized trials on the optimal treatment of patients deemed medically operable remains owing, as three trials comparing SBRT to surgery in this cohort were terminated prematurely due to poor accrual. Yet, SBRT in early stage NSCLC is associated with favorable toxicity profiles and excellent rates of local control, prompting discussion in regard of the treatment of medically operable patients, where the standard of care currently remains surgical resection. Although local control in early stage NSCLC after SBRT is high, distant failure remains an issue, prompting research interest to the combination of SBRT and systemic treatment. Evolving advances in SBRT technology further facilitate the safe treatment of patients with medically or anatomically challenging situations. In this review article, we discuss international guidelines and the current standard of care, ongoing clinical challenges and future directions from the clinical and technical point of view.
Cancerorlandomedicalnews.com

AdventHealth Physician Research Highlights Need for Genetic Testing to Target Non Small Cell Lung Cancer

AdventHealth Cancer Institute Executive Medical Director Dr. Mark Socinski recently published the lead article titled “MET Exon 14 Skipping Mutations in Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer” in the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s JCO Precision Oncology journal. Socinski and his colleagues discuss the complex genomic events leading to non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and also review the specific considerations for detecting the MET exon 14 skipping mutation (METex14) using next-generation sequencing genetic testing.
Cancermskcc.org

First Ever KRAS Inhibitor Approved for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced an accelerated approval of sotorasib (Lumakras™) for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Bob Li served as principal investigator of the CodeBreaK 100 trial, the largest clinical trial conducted to date exclusively for patients with the KRAS G12C mutation.
Cancersciencecodex.com

Newly approved targeted therapy sotorasib prolongs survival in KRAS G12C-mutated lung cancer

HOUSTON - Results from the Phase II cohort of the CodeBreaK 100 study showed that treatment with the KRAS G12C inhibitor sotorasib achieved a 37.1% objective response rate and 12.5 months median overall survival in previously treated patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The findings were presented today at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Cancerclinicaltrialsarena.com

Roche’s IMpower010 trial results warrant evidence on survival impact for Tecentriq adoption in non-small cell lung cancer

The adoption of Roche’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) as an adjuvant treatment in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is unlikely without a survival improvement, most experts said, despite the Phase III IMpower010 hitting its disease free-survival (DFS) primary outcome. Nonetheless, one expert said the DFS results indicated a positive enough impact to back a SOC change, especially when compared to comparator chemotherapy, which is associated with low survival rates.
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab Shows Significant Survival Benefit in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Researchers estimate a 5-year overall survival rate of 42.9% for patients treated with durvalumab compared with 33.4% for those administered a placebo after chemoradiation therapy. Data presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting showed that treatment with durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) provides a sustained and clinically meaningful...
CancerNature.com

The clinical pipeline for cancer cell therapies

Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Accelerator, Cancer Research Institute, New York, NY, USA. Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Accelerator, Cancer Research Institute, New York, NY, USA. Anna-Maria Kellen Clinical Accelerator, Cancer Research Institute, New York, NY, USA. You have full access to this article via your institution. Earlier this year, idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma), a...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Study: Atezolizumab Extends Disease-Free Survival by More than One-Third in Subset of Patients with Lung Cancer

This is the first and only oncology immunotherapy to show positive phase 3 results in the adjuvant lung cancer setting. Pivotal phase 3 data to be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting found that atezolizumab (Tecentriq) extended disease-free survival (DFS) by more than one-third in patients with programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1)-positive, resectable early-stage lung cancer.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveal therapeutic alterations

Oncotarget published "Molecular characterization of lung squamous cell carcinoma tumors reveals therapeutically relevant alterations" which reported that unlike lung adenocarcinoma patients, there is no FDA-approved targeted-therapy likely to benefit lung squamous cell carcinoma patients. The authors performed survival analyses of lung squamous cell carcinoma patients harboring therapeutically relevant alterations identified...
CancerNature.com

Sarcopenia is associated with poor prognosis after chemoradiotherapy in patients with stage III non-small-cell lung cancer: a retrospective analysis

We intended to investigate whether muscle and adipose masses were associated with prognosis among patients with stage III non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were undergoing chemoradiotherapy (CCRT). We retrospectively explored data of patients with stage III NSCLC who underwent definitive CCRT (≥ 60 Gy) between January 2004 and March 2018 at our hospital. We examined the relationship of overall survival (OS) with body mass index (BMI), skeletal muscle index (SMI), psoas muscle index (PMI), visceral adipose tissue index (VAI), subcutaneous adipose tissue index (SAI), and visceral-to-subcutaneous adipose tissue area ratio (VSR) using log-rank tests for the univariate analysis and Cox proportional hazard models for the multivariate analysis. Overall, 16, 32, and 12 patients had stage IIIA, IIIB, and IIIC NSCLC, respectively. The total radiotherapy dose ranged from 60 Gy/30 fractions to 66 Gy/33 fractions. In the univariate analysis, the performance status (PS), BMI, and SMI were associated with OS, whereas the PMI, VAI, SAI, and VSR were not. In the multivariate analysis, the PS and SMI were associated with OS. The hazard ratios and 95% confidence intervals were 2.91 and 1.28–6.64 for PS, and 2.36 and 1.15–4.85 for SMI, respectively. The 1, 3, and 5-year OS rates were 92.1%, 59.6%, and 51.0% in patients with high SMI, and 63.6%, 53.8%, and 17.9% in patients with low SMI, respectively. The SMI correlated with prognosis in our study population, whereas adipose mass did not. Therefore, sarcopenia should be considered while predicting the OS in such patients.
Cancerjournalofclinicalpathways.com

Cost-Effectiveness of Two Testing Strategies for BRCA Mutations in Ovarian Cancer

A study presented at the virtual 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting compared the cost-effectiveness of two testing strategies for patients with ovarian cancer. “In 2020 ASCO recommended that all women with epithelial ovarian cancer have germline testing for BRCA1/2 mutations, and those without a germline pathogenic variant should have somatic tumor testing, to determine eligibility for PARP inhibitor therapy,” wrote Janice S. Kwon, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada, and colleagues.
CancerBusiness Wire

(Sotorasib) Now Approved for the Treatment of Adult Patients with KRAS G12C-Mutated Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onco360®, the nation’s largest independent Oncology Pharmacy, has been selected by Amgen to be a specialty pharmacy partner for LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib), a new oral treatment for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.
Houston, TXEurekAlert

Targeted therapy pralsetinib safely effectively treats lung and thyroid cancers with RET alterations

HOUSTON -- Results from the multi-cohort Phase I/II ARROW clinical trial, conducted by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center researchers, showed that a once-daily dose of pralsetinib, a highly selective RET inhibitor, was safe and effective in treating patients with advanced RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and RET-altered thyroid cancer. The findings for each cohort were published today in The Lancet Oncology and The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, respectively.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

LIPAC Oncology Announces Two-Year Recurrence Free Survival Data For Phase 1/2a Study Of LiPax In Patients With Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIPAC Oncology LLC., a pharmaceutical company utilizing its next generation precision liposomal technology to locally deliver taxanes to target tissues, today announced the positive results from the two-year follow-up for TD-001, its Phase 1/2a study of LiPax in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who have undergone transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT). Results demonstrate a recurrence free survival (RFS) rate of 83% compared to 49% for current standard of care therapies.
Cancercancertherapyadvisor.com

No Survival Difference With Once-Daily vs Twice-Daily Radiotherapy in Small Cell Lung Cancer

The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of Cancer Therapy Advisor‘s conference coverage. Once-daily, high-dose thoracic radiotherapy (TRT) does not significantly improve survival compared with lower-dose, twice-daily TRT for limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LSCLC), according...