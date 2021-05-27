Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Atlantic Logistics is top sponsor for upcoming U.S. transportation conferences

By SUBMISSIONS
 18 days ago

Atlantic Logistics is pleased to announce the company’s role as a top, platinum level sponsor for both the Freight Transportation Research Association (FTR) Transportation Conference 2021 to be held from September 13 until 17 at the Historic Union Station in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the 2021 The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting to be held October 18 until 21 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

