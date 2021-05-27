Cool Things To Do in June in Atlanta
June is the perfect time to explore Atlanta. There’s so much going on. Here are some cool things to do. We all have been drinking lots of wine and maybe participated in a virtual wine tasting with friends or even a restaurant. But we now can gather and learn more about one of our favorite pastimes — drinking wine. There are several places around town doing wine tastings including Amphora at Bazati, or you can celebrate wine at the Atlanta Spring Wine Festival June 5 at Historic Fourth Ward Park. Another cool wine festival is the Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival June 19 at Park Tavern by Piedmont Park.discoveratlanta.com