Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Cool Things To Do in June in Atlanta

By Mary Welch
discoveratlanta.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is the perfect time to explore Atlanta. There’s so much going on. Here are some cool things to do. We all have been drinking lots of wine and maybe participated in a virtual wine tasting with friends or even a restaurant. But we now can gather and learn more about one of our favorite pastimes — drinking wine. There are several places around town doing wine tastings including Amphora at Bazati, or you can celebrate wine at the Atlanta Spring Wine Festival June 5 at Historic Fourth Ward Park. Another cool wine festival is the Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival June 19 at Park Tavern by Piedmont Park.

discoveratlanta.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Street Art#Restaurants#Love Park#Piedmont Park#Wine Festival#Game Music#Beer Tasting#Amphora At Bazati#Chastain Memorial#Cabbagetown#Scott Antique Market#Celebrate Juneteenth#Major League Soccer#The New York Red Bulls#Philadelphia Union#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Meet Zoo Atlanta#June Games#Peachtree Hills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

UNCORKED ATLANTA WINE FESTIVAL 2021

Join us on Saturday, June 19th for the next edition of Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival at beautiful Park Tavern overlooking Piedmont Park. From 12:00pm – 4:00pm enjoy complimentary wine and craft beer tastings (over 50 varieties), music performances, and fun wine-themed activations. Tickets Include:. -Souvenir Uncorked Atlanta Tasting Glass. -Complimentary...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Gené Hunter

New Champagne Bar coming to Atlantic Station

(ATLANTA, Ga.) A new drinking and dining experience is coming to Atlantic Station and is set to debut this fall. The new cuisine and wine bar, Rosé Bistro & Champagne Bar, will feature an extensive selection of wines and classic French brunch, dinner and appetizers.
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

One week, 4 days, 4 new plays: Alliance’s 17th “Kendeda Week” begins Tuesday

The Alliance Theatre this week continues to spotlight some of the best emerging playwrights in the country with Zoom readings of plays by the four finalists of the Alliance/Kendeda National Graduate Playwriting Competition. The readings are free, talkbacks follow each one and registration is required. The 2021 winner, the thriller DATA by Brooklyn-based Matthew Libby, opened May 6 and runs through Sunday.
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

BBM: Black-owned metaphysical store aims to serve as a space for healing in Atlanta

The Honey Pot is a metaphysical store, crystal shop, and candle shop known for its products that invoke positive energy and vibrations. In the store, one can find hand-poured candles and handmade spiritual baths. Lana Harris Moore, the owner of The Honey Pot, says she has always been a very “in-tune” and “spiritual” person. However, there was a point in her life when things changed and she wasn’t able to spend as much time doing her own personal spiritual work due to work and other life events.
Atlanta, GAzhiphopcleveland.com

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Migos to release highly anticipated Culture III in June

ATLANTA — Atlanta's superstar rap trio, Migos, have revealed the release date for their highly anticipated album Culture III. In a press release posted to Instagram, the related trio -- Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff -- said, "June 11th. We're back." The Grammy-nominated group has teased the third installment of their...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta program aims to turn boys selling water into entreprenuers

ATLANTA - The mayor of Atlanta wants to try to turn the water boys into entrepreneurs. The program that Keisha Lance Bottoms has been talking about for months is ready to go, with eleven hundred job commitments for young people. Robyn Wallace, a small business owner, has signed up. She...
Atlanta, GAdouglasnow.com

Wiregrass lays foundation for Atlanta videographer and editor

Devonte Goodwine had his eyes set on a career in movies and television when he graduated from Valdosta High School in 2011. After graduation, he enrolled at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College for summer semester to get started on his core classes before transferring to a four-year university. Before he could transfer to another college, his mom, Angela Brantley, who is a Business Education Instructor at Wiregrass, brought home information on all the programs Wiregrass offers. “Being an employee of Wiregrass, I knew first-hand the quality education we provide and the many program options available, so I brought home program brochures on all the programs and let him find the one that spoke to him,” shared Angela Brantley. After going through the brochures, Devonte knew the Digital Media Production program (now Design and Media Production) was the right step toward his career goals.
Braselton, GAfox5atlanta.com

Uline looking to fill more than 100 jobs at Braselton warehouse

BRASELTON, Ga. - A major shipping company with a warehouse north of Atlanta has about 100 new job openings. Uline — which specializes in shipping, industrial and packaging materials — more than 100 warehouse positions at its facility in Braselton, Georgia. Warehouse positions start at $24 per hour or higher,...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Schools see a future in online education

Metro Atlanta districts creating online schools for students not returning to classrooms. After the first days of the school year, Tara Duke wondered if she made a mistake opting to keep her four children at home and enrolled in online learning. Zoom sessions were canceled unexpectedly, and one teacher simply...