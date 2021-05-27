Cancel
Ellis, KS

Road Conditions

ellisco.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ellis County Public Works Department is advising that due to recent rainfall, many unpaved Ellis County roads have become difficult to travel at this time. In some cases, there are roads that are impassable which has forced our department to close those locations for travel until further notice. We are asking that only absolute necessary travel of unpaved roads in Ellis County be undertaken during these unfortunate conditions of our county road system. If you must travel unpaved roads please slow down, use caution and be aware of current road conditions before making any travel plans. Your cooperation on this matter is truly appreciated. If you have any questions on current road conditions or wish to report a road issue, contact the Ellis County Public Works department at (785)-628-9455. If you encounter a road related emergency, contact Ellis County Dispatch at (785)-625-1011.

www.ellisco.net
