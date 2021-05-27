‘A Quiet Place Part II’ review: Krasinski echoes the minimalist horror of ‘Part 1’ with maximum impact

After a slew of less-than-successful indie films, John Krasinski found his stride as a successful blockbuster director with A Quiet Place in 2018, mainly because he surprised audiences with a creature feature where the main appeal is watching it in a theatrical environment — assuming you’re lucky enough to be surrounded by well-behaved filmgoers. That first film and this second one by proxy practically demand to be experienced collectively in a dark, hushed room where the set design functions as both a world-building device and a jump scare factory where even the slightest change in sound can provoke a mad dash to survival. Put simply, the formula still works. And it might even work a little bit better.