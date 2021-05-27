Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Interview: ‘Luca’ Visual Effects Supervisor Jon Reisch on the complex shape of water and creating an idyllic Italian seaside town

By Dewey Singleton
awardswatch.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Reisch has been at the forefront of Pixar‘s dominance of the animation landscape for 17 years. He’s been involved in everything ranging from Up to Cars to The Good Dinosaur. Pixar has set the standard for photorealism and eye-popping visuals which is why when I heard during the press conference for Pixar‘s latest project, Luca that they were going to go towards more elegant simplicity in this film it was shocking.

awardswatch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enrico Casarosa
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Dennis Muren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Effects Supervisor#Seaside#Italian#Dc Comics#Texas A M University#Portoroso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pixar
Related
TV & Videosgoldderby.com

Everett Burrell interview: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ visual effects supervisor

“Oh, it was definitely our Marvel movie moment,” says “The Umbrella Academy” visual effects supervisor Everett Burrell when describing the apocalyptic vision that the title superhero siblings are trying to prevent in season two of the Netflix series, which premiered in July 2020 (production on season three is currently underway). But scenes like that aren’t the only way visual effects play an important role in telling the story. Watch our exclusive video interview above.
MoviesDerrick

‘Luca’ review: Pixar creates an adorable film set in dreamy Italy

If you can’t get to Italy this month, you can do a lot worse than watching the new Pixar movie “Luca,” which takes place in a picture-perfect seaside town on the Riviera. Everything in this movie, directed by Enrico Casarosa, looks dreamy: the cool, soft blue of the sea and sky; the lived-in yellows and oranges of the village; the bountiful plates of pasta delicately flecked with green pesto; the gorgeous final shot of a cliffside train, as sunshine breaks through rain like a warm smile.
MoviesWired UK

To make Luca, Pixar had to reinvent water

Luca, the new Pixar movie that arrives on Disney+ today, presents a postcard vision of the Italian riviera – earthy terracottas, lush foliage, and the otherworldly blue of the sparkling sea. But it was the last of those that presented the biggest challenge for the animation studio. Its technicians and...
Moviesglittermagrocks.com

Creators and Cast of ‘Luca’ on Making a Timeless Animation Set in Italian Riviera

The voice cast of Luca gave a behind-the-scenes look at Disney and Pixar’s latest animation ‘Luca,’ set in the Italian Riviera in the late 1950s. In the fictional town of Portorossa, a dreamy Italian sea village they have two unlikely visitors; sea monsters, Luca Paguro (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto Scorfano (Jack Dylan Grazer), who have transformed into human boys and are on a quest for adventure alongside Giulia (Emma Berman) a young new friend that inspires them to enter the Portorossa Cup, a local triathlon.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Luca Review: Pixar’s Italian Adventure Radiates Childlike Wonder

The wonder of childhood is in the newness and possibility of everything. Without the biases and preconceptions we build up as we grow, the world of a child is one of boundless potential. Everything is a mystery, and in the unraveling of those mysteries one becomes a grand adventurer, a noble explorer. The very basic tenets of the world, what as adults we might consider to be almost genetic knowledge, to a child are grand revelations that open many more doors of inquiry and insight and belief. Not only that, but every friend you make is the truest and most amazing person in the world, and every enemy is the most evil and cunning. There is an operatic grandiosity to childhood––one that only increases if you happen to be a sea monster masquerading as a human in order to win a vespa to escape your overbearing parents.
MoviesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Luca’: Pixar’s underwater fantasy shimmers with gorgeous visuals, sweet story

Whether it’s Sully and Mike in “Monsters Inc.” the lively residents of the Land of the Dead in “Coco” or Remy in “Ratatouille,” the magic-makers at Pixar love to make movies featuring entities we humans normally find frightening or repulsive but are actually lovable and funny and brave and endearing once we get to know them. The formula is invoked to great effect once again in the breezy and sweet and wonderfully colorful “Luca,” in which the creatures in question are sea monsters that are anything but monstrous.
MoviesThe Beat

INTERVIEW: Jim Gaffigan dives into Pixar for LUCA

Pixar’s next hit is coming, this time in the form of Luca! The story about a young boy named Luca, who ventures beyond his home in the sea to a picturesque seaside village of Portorosso in Italy. There he meets a whole host of characters in the charming little village, but he and his friend Alberto must hide the fact that they are sea monsters from their newfound acquaintances. We spoke with Jim Gaffigan who plays Lorenzo Paguro, the protective father of the titular Luca, who is a sea monster himself.
MoviesDeadline

‘Luca’ Review: Pixar’s 24th Animated Feature Is An Italian Seaside Summertime Delight

It’s maybe not in the same vaulted league of such classic Pixar toons as Up, Toy Story, WALL-E or Inside Out, but its latest, Luca, is the best excuse ever to escape the summertime heat and treat yourself to this lilting and entertaining sea monster coming-of-age charmer. Ah, if only were headed to theaters instead of streaming on Disney+ because this one would play beautifully in a big, air-conditioned theater, almost like you are vacationing in Italy yourself.
MoviesFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

‘Luca’ review: A bi-species Italian Riviera vacation from Disney Pixar

Running a brisk 84 minutes, not counting the beguiling end credits, the Italian Riviera-set “Luca” marks Pixar Animation Studios’ first direct-to-streaming offering. Before the pandemic, I’d have said this was the right medium-good diversion for a Disney+ premiere. But now? Theatrical-only releases, despite successes such as “A Quiet Place Part II,” may soon be as rare as mermaids or mermenon land.
MoviesEW.com

Luca review: Pixar film is a sweet Italian passport

Luca (streaming on Disney+ today) is small-fry Pixar, a sunny Mediterranean trifle set in a postcard Italian village by the sea. But it's a winning one, too: the tenderhearted tale of a blue-gilled fish-boy who dreams of dry land, and all the things that human boys there get to do. (Ride Vespas, eat gelato, go to school.)
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Does the town where Luca lives really exist?

In the last moment, Disney+ He did not stop reaping successes with his premieres on the digital platform. So much so that, after the fury it generated Cruella and the Marvel series, now it was the turn of Luca, an original idea of ​​Pixar directed by Enrico Casarosca, who was also part of the production process of classics such as Cars, Toy Story 4, The Incredibles, among others.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Offers a Taste of Seaside Italy

Director Enrico Casarosa portrays the Italian Riviera through animated fountains, pesto, Vespas and sea monsters, set in a fictional village inspired by Liguria's famed Cinque Terre area. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Cinque Terre — meaning Five Lands — is an...
Moviesutdailybeacon.com

‘Luca’ review: A breezy summer adventure

There’s nothing like a holiday off the Italian coast filled with boating, racing and swimming with the sea monsters. “Luca” is the most recent film from Pixar Animation Studios. It was directed by Enrico Casarosa and was his directorial debut. It was written by Jesse Andrews, who wrote “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” and Mike Jones, who co-wrote Pixar’s previous film “Soul.” It was released on Disney+ for free to subscribers.
MoviesPosted by
Tyla

Little Mermaid Fans Will Love Disney's New Film Luca

Little Mermaid fans, Disney has just released a brand new movie on Disney+ - and if you're yet to watch, you're gonna' love it. Luca is a coming-of-age story and centres around friends Luca and Alberto, who have an action packed summer on the Italian Riviera. However, they are hiding a secret - they're actually sea monsters from a mysterious underwater world!