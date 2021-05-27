Interview: ‘Luca’ Visual Effects Supervisor Jon Reisch on the complex shape of water and creating an idyllic Italian seaside town
Jon Reisch has been at the forefront of Pixar‘s dominance of the animation landscape for 17 years. He’s been involved in everything ranging from Up to Cars to The Good Dinosaur. Pixar has set the standard for photorealism and eye-popping visuals which is why when I heard during the press conference for Pixar‘s latest project, Luca that they were going to go towards more elegant simplicity in this film it was shocking.awardswatch.com