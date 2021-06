Senior Moses Hutchison has been named as an All-America selection by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Hutchison completed an outstanding 2021 season, with a 10-5 singles record, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He finished the year ranked 18th in the nation in singles. He won his NCAA first round singles match, over Sebastian Castillo-Sanchez of RPI, 6-3, 6-4, before falling to seventh-seeded Hayden Cassone of Emory in the round of 16. He won five matches this season over NCAA Tournament competitiors.