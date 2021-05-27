CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolitan Mosquito Control District Around Town

cityvadnaisheights.com
 2021-05-27

Warmer weather means that mosquito season is quickly approaching and the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) will be out conducting surveillance and treatment activities to reduce the risk of disease and...

www.cityvadnaisheights.com

WSYR NewsChannel 9

EEE found in Town of Constantia mosquito sample

OSWEGO COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Another case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) has been found in Oswego County.  After a few cases already this summer in the county, the Health Department announced Friday it found a positive mosquito sample last week in the Town of Constantia. The sample was collected in the Toad Harbor […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
hillsboroughnc.gov

Town Adopts Updated Historic District Design Standards

The town has recently adopted new and updated Historic District Design Standards, replacing its previous set of guidelines. “Historic preservation is very important to our town’s character and the historic district commission worked hard on this project,” town Planning and Economic Development Manager Shannan Campbell said. “The hope is that the updated standards document will be more user-friendly and easier to understand for residents and business owners in the district.”
POLITICS
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County asks East Flagler Mosquito Control District to assess, possibly treat Rima Ridge

Flagler County, after receiving several complaints regarding nuisance mosquitos in the Rima Ridge area, has contracted with East Flagler Mosquito Control District to assess, and if necessary, treat for mosquitos. “We take the concerns of our residents very seriously,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord, who is acting as liaison...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
bocojo.com

Around Town

I recently mentioned how nice it is to drive along the back river roads. I’d also like to recommend a stroll through the Southern Boone Learning Garden in the evening or on weekends. This time of year is interesting, as you can see the changes in the garden with the seasons, along with some little creatures fluttering or crawling around. The garden is back behind the primary/elementary school at 803 South Henry Clay. Watch where you step though, as it’s also a good time for snakes, one of which my wife and I (along with our dog Luna) encountered recently on the city park trail. Enjoy the natural beauty of it all!
BOONE COUNTY, MO
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 3 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes tonight, weather permitting, in parts of Frelinghuysen Township, Knowlton Township, and Hardwick Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8 and with a...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS LA

Largest Tiny Home Village In California To Serve Unhoused Community Opening In Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) – The largest tiny home village in the country and in California, which will serve as interim housing for people experiencing homeless, was set to open Thursday in Highland Park. This latest tiny home community is one of about a half dozen around the city that are accommodating about 1,000 people struggling with homelessness. City leaders said that the tiny home villages are a step in the right direction toward fighting the homeless crisis. In the Highland Park, each of the tiny homes have the option for one or two beds. There’s air-conditioning, heating and quilts made by local...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inquirer and Mirror

Town drafts position statement on Sconset erosion-control project

(Oct. 18, 2021) Town administration has drafted a position statement on the controversial Sconset Bluff erosion-control project, which goes to the Select Board for a potential vote Wednesday night. The Sconset Beach Preservation Fund's current geotube project has been at the center of a debate around erosion for nearly a...
NANTUCKET, MA
News Break
Politics
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Phones down around town, including EPSD

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: According to Larimer County, the 9-1-1 landline outage in the Estes Park area has been resolved. The Estes Park School District is in communication with Centurylink at this time, it appears there is a disturbance or outage for incoming and outgoing calls. In a notification from Larimer...
ESTES PARK, CO
mchenrytimes.com

2021 Halloween Around Town on October 16

Cary Grove Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. During the weeks of October 16-30, trick-or-treaters can stop by local businesses around the community and pick up a treat! Passport cards will be available to print from the Chamber website or can be picked up at the following locations:
MCHENRY, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Sounded Like A Freight Train’: Washington County Residents Say Storm Lasted Just Minutes, But Cleanup Will Go On For Days

By: KDKA’s Briana Smith and Ross Guidotti PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One of the places hardest hit by the severe weather on Thursday night was Peters Township, Washington County. A tornado was confirmed, and the National Weather Service will be out there on Saturday to survey the damage. In the meantime, Peters Township residents are left with toppled trees, ruined roofs and wrecked wires. “We came out and saw all this destruction,” said Beverly Allridge. “It looks a mess.” Click here to look through our storm damage photo gallery. Allridge and Ben Costello live near Hill Place Road. They were watching television when...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Environmental Group Protests Proposed Fracking Project In Penn Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PENN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – On Thursday morning, an environmental group protested a proposed fracking project in Penn Township. Members of Protect Penn Trafford rallied outside of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection offices asking the department to deny permits for the site, citing potential health and environmental issues. “Since 2014, it went from two well pads to four well pads, to seven well pads, and now we have 12 well pads planned for our small community,” said one woman. The group claims more than 900 people live within a half-mile of the site and nearly 2,900 live within a mile. KDKA has reached out to APEX Energy, the company asking for the permits for the well, but has not received a response.
PENN, PA
CBS Baltimore

Volunteers Help The Baltimore Tree Trust Revitalize An Empty Space In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers are helping the Baltimore Tree Trust plant 100 trees in an empty space in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. “The Baltimore Tree Trust is really focused on increasing the tree canopy in Baltimore city,” MedStar Harbor Hospital Green Team member Joan Plisko said. The trees are being planted near MedStar Harbor Hospital in an area that will be called MedStar Harbor Park West. Eventually, walkways and benches will be added too. “We really focus on highlighting neighborhoods that really aren’t accessing those resources or have access to those resources,” Baltimore Tree Trust Communications and Outreach Manager Ryan Alston said. This project stemmed from another project at the hospital where trees were planted to help control stormwater runoff. The money to plant the trees came from a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation. The Foundation and UPS volunteered to help plant the trees. “Trees are good for the environment,” Plisko said. “They’re good for our physical health. They’re good for our emotional health. They’re good for community gathering.” The group is planting just about half of the trees right now, they plan to come back next week and plant the other half.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-County Times

‘An explosion of mosquitoes’

Southeast Michigan had one of the “largest mosquito outbreaks in recent memory” this summer, according to Charles Mullins, general manager of APM Mosquito Control.  He gave a report about the 2021 season to the Fenton Township Board of Trustees on Monday, Oct. 18. APM fielded 1,287 calls from residents this year. Nuisance mosquito calls accounted for the majority of calls.
FENTON, MI
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Dog control, affordable housing top Pelham Town Meeting warrant

PELHAM — Strategies to better control dogs being walked on public ways and in conservation areas, and municipal funding to support Pelham’s first affordable housing project, will be decided by voters at fall Town Meeting Saturday. A reading of the four-article warrant begins at 9 a.m. at the historic Old...
PELHAM, MA
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Preparing For Potential Flash Flooding

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – People in Nevada county are bracing for potential flooding in areas hit hard by wildfires. From fire season to rain, the county continues to be in mother nature’s crosshairs. “The erosion is probably going to be pretty bad,” speculated homeowner, Kevin Fatemi  “The main thing is the erosion it eats away at the foundation of homes and the hillside and sometimes it falls down on the road,” he said. Heavy rain expected this weekend is prompting people to prepare especially in the area where the River Fire destroyed 2,600 acres and dozens of homes and buildings. “I want to...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Documented

Renters of Basement Apartments Fear Claiming Hurricane Ida Aid

Immigrant New Yorkers who live in illegal basement apartments face additional challenges in recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, both emotionally and financially.  One month ago, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pounded New York City, Rahela and her husband were vigilantly eyeing the water level outside their apartment to ensure it wouldn’t seep […] The post Renters of Basement Apartments Fear Claiming Hurricane Ida Aid appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

