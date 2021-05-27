Cancel
Protests

SPD Chief Diaz demotes assistant chief for role in protests, “pink umbrella” incident (updated)

By Kevin Schofield
sccinsight.com
 22 days ago

Two weeks ago, SPD Interim Chief Adrian Diaz announced that he was overruling a disciplinary recommendation by the Office of Police Accountability for a supervisor who had a central role in the “pink umbrella” incident during last summer’s protests. Diaz came under fire for asserting that he would not punish the supervisor for decisions that were made above him, while not providing any more details as to what those higher-up decisions were nor holding anyone else accountable. At the time, a spokesperson for SPD said that further actions would be forthcoming.

