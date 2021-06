Like it or not, the fact that COVID-19 forced us all to learn new means to communicate over the past year-plus of social isolation has permanently changed our ways of seeing and hearing and given us a new vocabulary. “Platforms” aren’t simply geeky jargon for cable channels and streaming services; “content creators” are more than the kids who post videos on YouTube or TikTok. The barriers that once existed in our minds between artists and hobbyists, teachers and learners, hawkers and consumers are evaporating.