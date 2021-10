The lowly bivalve will take center stage during 55th annual U.S. Oyster Festival, which will take place Oct. 16 to 17 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. “I think it’s so popular because it’s just so full of wonderful food and great tasting oysters,” said Karen Stone, who has been the administrator of the event for the last dozen years or so. “It’s also a chance to get out and try oysters from different areas and to watch this crazy [shucking] competition. Who would think it would be fun to watch a bunch of people shucking oysters? But the crowd gets so excited.”

