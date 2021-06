CAZENOVIA — Please take notice that the Governor of the State of New York has recently declared all prior Executive Orders issued by the Governor’s Office are now rescinded. Effective immediately, all meetings of the Town of Cazenovia Town Board, Planning Board and Zoning Board are open for public attendance and shall be held on their previously scheduled dates and times unless otherwise noticed. Please also be advise that certain public hearing notices currently issued by the Town of Cazenovia referencing the ability for attendance of the public and applicants are amended to allow for attendance of the public and the applicant and their representatives. However, attendance of those individuals shall also be allowed in the month of July by way of Zoom as previously published and mailed. For further information please contact the Town Clerk’s office at 315-655-9213 or the Town’s Official website.