Public Health

Governor Murphy Releases Report on New Jersey’s Response to the Opioid Overdose Epidemic During COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in 2020

nj.gov
 30 days ago

Governor Murphy Also Announces New Public Data Dashboard from the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner. TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today released a report on New Jersey’s response to the opioid overdose epidemic during the COVID-19 public health emergency in 2020. The report details the overdose mitigation strategies implemented over the course of Governor Murphy’s administration that contributed to the resiliency demonstrated during the convergence the opioid crisis and the pandemic. Governor Murphy also announced a new public data dashboard from the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner that will provide public health partners and law enforcement agencies with near real-time data regarding suspected-drug related deaths, enhancing their ability to rapidly address potential threats to the community.

nj.gov
