If you want kids to eat their vegetables and fruits, there’s an easy way to encourage it. Penn State researchers found adding 50 percent more to fruit and vegetable side dishes at kids’ meals throughout the day resulted in the kids eating 24 percent more veggies and 33 percent more fruit. While substituting fruits and veggies for some of the other foods results in kids consuming 41 percent more vegetables and 38 percent more fruit. Researcher Barbara Rolls cautions that while the study was successful in getting kids to eat more fruits and vegetables, the majority of kids still didn’t eat the recommended daily amount of vegetables for their age group (about a cup and a half). (EurekAlert!)

