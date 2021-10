Milton (Moose) Hartman started Hartman Insurance Agency in October 1946 when he answered an ad for a Mutual of Omaha insurance representative. Building a clientele in small-town Saline meant long hours, intermittent pay and uncertainty galore. He was quoted in the Saline Reporter upon the 50th anniversary of the agency as saying, “I remember those early days working out of a little cubbyhole alongside a shoe cobbler. It wasn’t exactly glamorous, but I just kept working until I was able to build enough of a base to move up in the insurance world.”

