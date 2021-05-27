Betco’s production of “It Takes a Village” explores concepts related to community and an individuals’ role in it

Thank you to the great people of Newcomerstown Schools and the Community!. I am a random parent who has always appreciated everyone’s caring support as I strive to help my daughters, and their peers, be the best they can be and ultimately happy! This was a monumental school year for my family as we had “bookend” daughters in school as one was a senior and one was a freshman. This was an amazing year on our life timeline, even without the CoOVID situation which certainly added much undesired uncertainty.