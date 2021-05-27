Betco’s production of “It Takes a Village” explores concepts related to community and an individuals’ role in it
What is a community? BETCo’s performance of “It Takes a Village” doesn’t shy away from this difficult question. From a park in France to the familiar world of Oz, the show featured a variety of compelling settings. In each of these settings, the creative cast and crew explored ideas and concepts related to a community and what an individual’s role in one is, ultimately creating an intriguing and relevant show.thesagonline.com