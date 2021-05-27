Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Friends: The Reunion': Matthew Perry Jokes That He Doesn't 'Hear From Anyone' in the Cast

WUSA
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Friends: The Reunion. Matthew Perry is calling out his Friends castmates. During HBO Max's long-awaited Friends reunion special, which featured Perry along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, the 51-year-old actor that brought Chandler Bing to life jokingly lamented about the lack of communication between the cast.

www.wusa9.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aniston Leblanc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Showsava360.com

James Corden Visits the Cast at the 'Friends' Reunion

James Corden heads to the Warner Brothers lot for an afternoon with the cast of "Friends." And after a drive with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer that nearly ends in tragedy, James visits hallowed ground for some memories and selfies. And he connects with the gang in Central Perk to see how their reunion experience has been.
TV Showsimdb.com

Friends Reunion: The One Where the Cast Joins Corden for Carpool Karaoke

What, you thought we’d seen the last of the Friends reunion?. Three weeks after HBO Max’s buzzed-about special, James Corden revealed additional footage with the cast filmed exclusively for CBS’ Late Late Show — including a sort of Carpool Karaoke segment. More from TVLineNCIS: Hawai'i Kicks Off Production With Traditional...
TV ShowsBillboard

James Corden Takes 'Friends' Cast on Golf Cart Karaoke Trip, Behind Scenes of Reunion

On Wednesday night's (June 16) Late Late Show, James Corden took the Friends crew out for a round of "Golf Cart Karaoke" and then hung on the show's set to get some dish on their emotional reunion. The 11-minute visit opened like a normal "Carpool Karaoke" bit, with Corden driving around and then running into Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, who hopped on as James made his way to soundstage 24 for the anticipated chat.
Celebritiesheatworld

Matthew Perry’s misery over split from fiancée

For Friends fans, the reunion special was the event we’d been waiting a long time for. For others – mainly Matthew Perry – it seems to have been a catalyst for misery. Not even a week after the special aired, the 51-year-old actor announced that he had split from his fiancée of seven months, Molly Hurwitz.
Posted by
Yardbarker

Gunther from 'Friends' reveals Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

The feel-good Friends nostalgia has been running rampant since HBO Max released Friends: The Reunion on May 27, but James Michael Tyler revealed devastating news Monday morning (June 21). Tyler, best known for playing Central Perk's quippy boss Gunther on Friends, revealed to Today's Craig Melvin that he was diagnosed...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Michael Tyler, actor of “Friends” revealed his fight against cancer

A little less than a month before the reunion episode of “Friends“, One of the actors of the popular sitcom revealed his intense fight against cancer. It’s about James Michael Tyler, known worldwide for his role as Gunther, who announced this Monday while passing through an NBC show that he has battled stage four prostate cancer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Courteney Cox admits it "hurt" that she was the only Friends star not to earn an Emmy nomination

Howard Stern "went there" with Cox during a joint interview this morning with her former co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. Asked if her lack of Emmy nominations stuck in her "craw," Cox responded: "Sure. Yeah, it always hurt my feelings. When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?' It hurt." Cox, though, was relieved to earn a Golden Globe nomination for Cougar Town. Of the five Friends to earn Emmy nominations for the show, Aniston won one Emmy in five nominations, Kudrow won one Emmy in six nominations, Matt LeBlanc was nominated three times with zero wins, and Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer each earned one nomination without a win.
TV & VideosNew York Post

The painful cast injury that ‘Friends’ kept secret for decades

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max. In a harrowing incident that was kept hush-hush for decades, a 1996 episode of “Friends” took a turn when star Matt LeBlanc took a “cringe-worthy” fall while filming — and paramedics had to rush him to the hospital in excruciating pain.
CelebritiesPeople

Lisa Kudrow Says 'Fittings Were Not Fun' on Friends Set: 'I Have a Different Body Type'

Lisa Kudrow is opening up about her struggles with body image while she was filming Friends. On Wednesday, the actress appeared on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, along with former castmates Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. Kudrow revealed that during the run of their beloved sitcom, she didn't feel comfortable wearing some of the clothes because of her body type, which was "different" from her costars'.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Rachel Green Outfit Is Probably Yours, Too

When one envisions ’90s style, some key pop culture icons most likely come to mind. Among them, Friends’ Rachel Green is possibly one of the most legendary. And this fact is not lost on the actor who played her. In fact, even Jennifer Aniston has a favorite Rachel Green outfit among all the hundreds worn during the show’s 10-year run.
Real Estatetoptenrealestatedeals.com

Matthew Perry Sells An Entire Floor At Celebrity-Hotspot!

Matthew Perry Sells An Entire Floor At Celebrity-Hotspot!. It’s been a great year for Matthew Perry when it comes to real estate. In addition to acting, writing and producing, the Friends star has been buying, restyling and reselling some fabulous California homes for many years. He recently sold two properties: his stunning Century City condo in L.A. for $21.6 million and also a Malibu beach home for $13.1 million. His condo sale is the most expensive in Los Angeles since at least 2015.