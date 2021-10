So, some news here: I’ve learned that Nathan MacKinnon will NOT play tomorrow night against the St. Louis Blues. I don’t know anything about his latest Covid-19 testing. I just know Nathan MacKinnon won’t play. So, with news today that Valeri Nichushkin will be lost week-to-week because of an upper-body injury and the two-game suspension to Gabe Landeskog, the fact of the matter is the Avs will be without three of their top six forwards for the game against a Blues team that figures to be plenty motivated to win.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO