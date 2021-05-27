Is NFC Suitable For Digital ID Verification?

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the identity verification industry has been coming up with new ways to screen users online. They are employing different types of technologies to provide efficient identity verification solutions. Among these innovative technologies is near-field communication (NFC). Previously, NFC mobile technology has been revolutionizing the world in the field of short-range wireless communication and data transfer. Now, it’s about time that this technology is being utilized by online ID verification providers. So, let’s look at the walkthrough of verifying IDs online through the utility of NFC mobile technology.