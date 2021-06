I heard about this Bengali word – Daroonjinish last week while having a conversation with Poonam. That was the word she taught an international traveler who was visiting India for the first time and I did not think of anything more apt. Daroonjinish is translated as ‘Wonderful Things’. The word was so stuck with her that she decided to name her venture the same. I was fascinated to learn about the venture and what it does while having a chat with her. So much so that I decided to write a blog about the noble cause.