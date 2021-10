Major League baseballer Trey Mancini is detailing a two-week cancer scare that took place in June, just days before his dazzling display at the Homerun Derby. In an interview with The Athletic, Mancini reveals that his storied return to the ballpark after beating colon cancer last year took a drastic turn in June when he got the results of a routine carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) test. Mancini had an elevated level of the proteins, which are used as a tumor marker when monitoring the treatment of some colorectal cancers. The CEA test can also help identify cancer recurrences in individuals like Mancini who have had surgery to remove a tumor, tissue, or organ as part of their treatment for colorectal cancer.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO