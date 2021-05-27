CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Russell Westbrook demands the NBA protects players better following popcorn incident with fan

By David Dow / Getty
bardown.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAs Wizards’ star Russell Westbook was heading off the court due to an ankle injury on Wednesday evening’s Game 2 match-up against the 76ers, a fan did the absolutely unthinkable. As Westbrook made his way through the tunnel, a fan took the opportunity to dump their bag of popcorn...

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless Reveals What Lakers Should Do With Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is one of the better point guards in the league, and when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him in the offseason, there was a belief that he would turn the team into instant contenders. The team was already a championship-caliber squad, however, the addition of Russ would theoretically push them over the edge.
NBA
WEEI Sports Radio

Former NBA GM compared this Celtics prospect to a ‘poor man’s Russell Westbrook’

The Celtics’ only draft pick this year could be a big hit, according to one former NBA GM. Now we just need to learn his name. Boston drafted guard Juhann Begarin with the No. 45 overall selection, taking a flier on one of the rising basketball stars in France. The 19-year-old plays for Paris Basketball, a new team co-owned and operated by *that* David Kahn, who was GM of the Timberwolves from 2009-13.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Russ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popcorn#76ers#Wizards#Tsn#Tsn Sports#Business Ops#The Wells Fargo Center
uticaphoenix.net

Wizards GM says Russell Westbrook rejected the idea of a

Russell Westbrook was interested in being traded to one Los Angeles team — and one Los Angeles team only. The Wizards sent Westbrook to the Lakers this past offseason as part of a five-team trade, but it turns out there may have been another path out of Washington for the nine-time All-Star. In an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller, Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard declared that, while Westbrook didn’t demand a trade, he did shut down any conversations about joining the Clippers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Gets Voted Best Dressed Player On The Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook is considered one of the most fashionable players in the NBA. Many fans often anticipate what flashy outfit Russ will don when he comes to the arena for a game. His fashion choices range from fire to bizarre, depending on whom you ask. Westbrook's fashion choices are just...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Which NBA players have gained the most Instagram followers this year?

These days, nearly every NBA star has an Instagram account — aside from a few exceptions such as Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic. Monitoring each player’s following (and whether it’s increasing or decreasing) is an interesting way to track their popularity and relevance. ManySpins.com did a recent study to find...
NBA
San Bernardino County Sun

Lakers fall to Suns as Russell Westbrook struggles

LOS ANGELES — For a 32-year-old on a veteran team, the growing pains are achingly apparent. Through a night with a handful of highs for the Lakers, Russell Westbrook is still searching – for his fit, his shot and his rhythm. A number of stat lines pop out from the Lakers’ 123-94 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night – dropping them to 0-4 – but none more so than Westbrook’s stat line: eight points, 3-for-12 shooting and nine turnovers.
NBA
lakers365.com

📹: Russell Westbrook Slaps Man Who Tried To Grab His Shoes

Westbrook wanted to give his game-worn kicks to a kid when a man tried to grab the pair off of him. Russ had no other choice but to fend off the man (h/t Bleacher Report on Instagram): The Lakers guard didn't hit the guy and his slap was more of a gesture rather than an actual attempt to swat the fan. He just wanted to make sure that his shoes went to one of the kids in the audience.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Russell Westbrook Reacts To His First Game With The Lakers

Russell Westbrook is one of the best point guards in the league, however, there are some obvious holes in his game that have come back to bite him on occasion. That is exactly what happened on Friday night as Russ played his very first preseason game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Fans were excited to see him in action, although after giving up six turnovers in the first quarter, there were many Lakers supporters who felt like Westbrook wasn't putting his best foot forward.
NBA
defector.com

Russell Westbrook Has The Eye On Him

Lakers fans got their first look at their new superstar trio Tuesday night, in a preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. Pay no attention to the outcome or final score: The Lakers were mostly fine during the parts of the game that resembled a regular season contest, and were mostly fine with new cog Russell Westbrook on the court, even if they improved in measurable ways when he was replaced by Rajon Rondo. As several Lakers were at pains to explain after the exhibition, these are the very first steps in a long process, one that will require patience. “It could take all year to really be at our best,” said Frank Vogel, who for a variety of professional reasons will want to reorient things to this long view as often as possible. “It’s reasonable to think that there’s going to be some bumpy nights early in the season.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Frank Vogel explains Russell Westbrook's ugly preseason debut with Lakers

Russell Westbrook made his highly anticipated Los Angeles Lakers debut on Friday night. It did not go well for him. Westbrook finished with two points, seven rebounds, four assists and six turnovers on 1-of-7 shooting in 17 minutes of action, and L.A. ended up falling 121-114 to the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy