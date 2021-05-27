Cancel
The LEGO Movie World Opens Today at LEGOLAND California

By Allen "Tormentalous" Tran
The Brick Fan
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who are in Southern California or are planning to come, today is the grand opening of The LEGO Movie World at LEGOLAND California. After being closed for over a year due to the pandemic and opening back up just last month, part of LEGOLAND has been under constructions to create its largest park addition ever. There are six attractions included in The LEGO Movie World including the flagship ride, Emmet’s Flying Adventure. The LEGO Movie World opens at 1pm today and you can check out all the details here.

