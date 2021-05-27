The LEGO Movie World Opens Today at LEGOLAND California

LEGO has recently released a new set for their LEGO Art collection which is called LEGO Art World Map. As you would expect, this LEGO canvas as you create a world map out of LEGO tiles. It will even come with customizable pins that can be applied to mark places you’ve visited or have yet to go to. The map is created from 40 interconnecting base plates that are split into 3 sections to allow for 1 of 3 configurations. Overall, the map comes with 11,695 pieces and is available from June 1 for $249.99.