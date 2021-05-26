CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trevor Lawrence's reaction to the Jags signing Tim Tebow was pretty great

bardown.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleTwo college football quarterback legends are set to hit the field together this NFL season and tbh, they’re probably one of unlikeliest of duos in league history. Trevor Lawrence was the sure fire pick at #1, but the Jags signing Tim Tebow in the offseason was the move no one saw coming. Literally no one, and the fact he’ll now be catching balls from Lawrence as a tight end is a bit mind-blowing. The QB was asked about the signing and of course, EA’s NCAA video game series came up.

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Tim Tebow Cozies Up to Wife Demi-Leigh in Sweet Sunset Snap

Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow looked ever the happy couple in a cozy snapshot the athlete posted on Instagram this week. In the image, the 34-year-old kept it casual in a t-shirt and khakis paired with sneakers, while Demi-Leigh looked chic in a red and white printed jumpsuit worn with a matching white bag as they posed in front of a pastel-colored sunset.
NFL
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Marissa Lawrence leads huge Jaguars turnout for Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his own hype squad at Sunday’s 23-13 home loss to the Broncos. His wife Marissa Mowry showed up to TIAA Bank Stadium in Florida with family — including her parents and two sisters, Miranda and Mckenzie. Each family member shared photos and videos from the game to social media, and gushed over Lawrence.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Sunday. So far, it hasn’t gone very well. The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently trailing the Houston Texans, 14-0. It’s been a rough start for the Jaguars, as Lawrence and head coach Urban Meyer are making their professional debut. It’s been a big...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is what critics are saying about Trevor Lawrence's Week 2 performance

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is having a bit of a difficult time adjusting to the NFL. While he has made some impressive plays, he’s also made some questionable decisions and has struggled a bit with accuracy. In Sunday’s loss against Denver, Lawrence completed just 14 of his 33 passes for a meager 118 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.
NFL
On3.com

Tim Tebow fires back at Paul Finebaum's criticism of Clemson

Clemson has seen major struggles to begin the 2021 season. The Tigers are 2-2 on the year after a double overtime loss to a quality NC State team in Week 4. Clemson’s offense has not been good to start the year, and that resulted in ESPN’s Paul Finebaum laying into Clemson’s struggles, going as far to say as the Dabo Swinney dynasty is over.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars.com

Coordinator Thursday: "Trevor Lawrence is going to be fine…"

JACKSONVILLE – Darrell Bevell worries not a bit. When it comes to rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's short- and long-term development, Bevell – the Jaguars' offensive coordinator – made that much clear Thursday. "Trevor Lawrence is going to be fine," Bevell said as the Jaguars (0-2) prepared to play the Arizona...
NFL
NBC Sports

Trevor Lawrence: Results have been disappointing, but we’re close

After a rough debut against the Texans, things looked pretty good for Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence at the start of this Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Lawrence completed 5-of-7 passes for 73 yards and hit wide receiver Marvin Jones for a 25-yard score to stake the Jaguars to a 7-0 lead. The early success didn’t turn out to be a sign of things to come.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Past two top picks clash as Jags' Trevor Lawrence faces Bengals' Joe Burrow

Trevor Lawrence has already lost more games in the NFL than he did in 36 college starts. Lawrence, who also is throwing interceptions at a much higher rate, will try to limit the miscues when his Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) on Thursday night. It has been...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ea#Yahoo#Afc#Steelers#Cbs Sports#Cbssports
The Spun

Tim Tebow Shares Honest Admission On Urban Meyer’s Future

Just a few days ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost their 19th-straight game after a 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Following the game, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said he was “heartbroken” about the loss. A day after the loss, one of Meyer’s former players gave insight into his mindset moving forward.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JaguarReport

Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19: 5 Observations on Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's Self-Inflicted Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-3. Even on a day in which they showed life and fight against one of the NFL's best teams, the Jaguars couldn't get out of their own way. With the 31-19 loss now officially in the rearview mirror as the Jaguars move forward to an eventual Thursday Night Football matchup, we take a look at the biggest takeaways from the game. Who played well, what did we learn, and what does it all mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We break it all down below.
NFL
On3.com

Tim Tebow defends Urban Meyer to Stephen A. Smith

Tim Tebow came to the defense of Urban Meyer this week on ESPN’s First Take. As Stephen A. Smith questioned Meyer’s ability to hack it at the NFL-level, Tebow responded with a real, passioned-filled comeback. First, Tebow mentioned that Meyer’s wounds following the loss weren’t a fallacy. The former Florida...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ridiculous Tim Tebow Claim

Tim Tebow is trending on Twitter on Monday morning. An American commentator endorsed by former president Donald Trump believes that Tebow was “blackballed” by the National Football League. Tebow, 34, played in the NFL from 2010-15 and again in 2021. He was a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars, though he...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Boomer Esiason has wild take on Trevor Lawrence vs. Mac Jones

Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, it’s easy to start drawing easy conclusions about certain things. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be good again. The Houston Texans are not. But there’s also a lot of room to jump to wild conclusions that may be based more on recency bias than actual fact.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy