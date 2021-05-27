CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Recognition Celebration

egf.k12.mn.us
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTuesday June 1, 2021 at 3:00 at the EGF Eagle's Club the district will be hosting its...

www.egf.k12.mn.us

miltonindependent.com

A party of three gathers at Milton Middle School to celebrate national recognition

A party of three gathered in front of Milton Middle School to celebrate a national achievement for the school. Jennifer Maglaris, Karen Stout and Liz Conte gathered for a ceremony in front of the middle school to celebrate being recognized as one out of just 351 schools nationwide to be a School of Excellence by the National PTA, Oct. 8.
MILTON, VT
News-Herald.net

Chamber gala gives recognition

A late decision to relocate the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce’s annual gala due to inclement weather didn’t stop the event from drawing a big crowd. Thursday marked the 33rd annual gala, this year themed after “Let’s All Go to the Fair.”. “Anything that has that longevity, we’ve got to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
crossroadstoday.com

The DeLeon Club of Victoria honored three community members with a Hispanic Recognition Celebration at the University of Houston – Victoria.

VICTORIA, Texas – The DeLeon Club of Victoria honored three community members with a Hispanic recognition celebration at the University of Houston – Victoria. The celebration began with food and drinks, entertainment from dancers, and lastly, the program presentation recognized the three recipients. The award went to those who are...
VICTORIA, TX
#The Egf Eagle
themillennews.com

JCMC employee wins state recognition

Heather Moss can be found most of the time at the Jenkins County Medical Center Emergency Department. Heather is a physician’s assistant with JCMC and Southland MD and recently recognized as the 2021 Rural Physician Assistant of the Year. According to a spokesperson for the Georgia Association of Physician Assistants (GAPA), “Heather was honored for her excellent service and quality […]
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
WBUR

Our evolving recognition of Indigenous history as a country, and a region

Monday is Boston's first official Indigenous People's Day. "Our shared history in this city is tainted by colonial violence and systemic exclusion," said Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey last week, announcing her executive order renaming the day, and acknowledging our complicated history. "As the current residents of this land, the city of Boston has an opportunity and an obligation to honor the cultures, experiences and achievements of indigenous people."
BOSTON, MA
themillennews.com

Grocery manager receives national recognition

Bobby Inman, the manager of B&T’s Food Fresh Market has put Millen on the map and the grocery store of which he is the operations manager. Bobby’s watermelon display recently won 3rd place in the National Watermelon Board Contest. There were 300- 500 entries from across the county, vying for top spot. The store will receive $1,000. “I enjoy doing […]
MILLEN, GA
max983.net

Argos Teachers Honored in AP Recognition Award

Teachers in the Argos School Corporation were recognized Thursday afternoon for their efforts in the corporation’s achievement in receiving the Advanced Placement Recognition Award. While most of the Advanced Placement classes are in the upper grade levels, Superintendent Ned Speicher said it takes every teacher to achieve this honor. “The...
ARGOS, IN
News Break
Politics
registerpublications.com

Court Services recognition cancer survivor

Court Services of Dearborn County celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Month by releasing balloons over the levee in Lawrenceburg. This was in recognition of Donna Hartman, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last October. After intensive treatment she was diagnosed cancer free this year on Oct. 4. Steve Kelly, the director of Court Services, said he used a quote by Stuart Scott, a former ESPN annoucner who died of cancer, who said, “You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and the manner in which you live.”
CANCER
nhgazette.com

Primus Gets National Recognition

It’s been 230 years ago since the chariot came and carried Primus home. For a man who’s been dead so long, he comes back around pretty regularly. He is always welcome in these pages. Most recently he appeared in The New Yorker. An article by Jill Lepore, headlined “When Black History Is Unearthed, Who Gets to Speak for the Dead?”, mentions Primus because he is known to be buried here, in Portsmouth’s African Burying Ground. Meanwhile, the grave of his enslaver Daniel Fowle remains unknown. We can almost hear Primus saying to Daniel, “Bottom rail on top now, boss.”
PORTSMOUTH, NH
themtnear.com

Jamestown Artist Receives International Recognition

Jamestown residents came together over the summer to support the international success of one of its longtime resident artists, Emma Hardy. Her vision and talent were recognized on a global stage this past summer in Italy. The occasion was the reopening of the Ex-Museum of Comics in Lucca, Italy. She...
JAMESTOWN, CO
SCNow

HopeHealth earns national recognition for blood pressure control

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth has been recognized by the American Heart Association and American Medical Association for its commitment to improving blood pressure control rates, earning Silver level recognition as part of the 2021 “Target: BP” Recognition Program. The Silver Award recognizes practices that have demonstrated a commitment to improving...
FLORENCE, SC
theredstonerocket.com

Garrison workers receive individual recognition

Garrison Commander Col. Glenn Mellor opened the virtual All Hands meeting Oct. 6 by presenting 13 individual awards. “Thanks to all the award recipients,” he said. “I know this is just a small portion of the folks we could recognize.”. The honorees included:. • Glen Reese, Ross Gagliano and Leroy...
DENNIS BROWN
rallshe.com

Veterans Day Celebration and Recognition

Monroe-Ralls is recognizing our Veterans in our November 11th edition. Deadline to have photos and information into our office is Novemebr 5th. We are following a strict format this year, each Veterans needs to have this information. Rank:. Years Served:. War:. County from (circle) Monroe Ralls. You may email them...
RALLS COUNTY, MO

