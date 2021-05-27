Cancel
Sex Crimes

8 More Women Report Eastern Michigan University Covered Up Sexual Assaults

 21 days ago

University of covering up Ah syriza of sexual assault and manipulating title nine complaints in such a way that it benefited the men accused of rape rather than the women who reported it. Women reported being sexually assaulted at the Delta Tau delta and other fraternity houses between 12, 15 and 2020. A lawsuit was filed at Detroit Federal Court. It's the second lawsuit alleging some Ian you fraternities are rampant with excessive alcohol consumption, harassment and sexual abuse. Firefighters must go to county and northern.

News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
