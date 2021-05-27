8 More Women Report Eastern Michigan University Covered Up Sexual Assaults

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring the just treatment of all people and wants the public to be aware of the problem affecting communities throughout the Eastern District of Missouri. An estimated 1 in 10 adults aged 60 years of age or older experience some type of abuse annually in the United States. Elder abuse violates this principle. The costs of elder abuse are high not only for the affected individuals, but society. Older Americans’ losses can be tangible (homes and life savings) and intangible (dignity, independence, and possibly their lives). For society, elder abuse is both a social and economic issue and it is in everyone’s interest to be mindful of and help prevent it.