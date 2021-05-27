Cancel
Portland, OR

Does your corner need a trash can? Portland wants to know.

By Zane Sparling
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 21 days ago
The city of Portland is spending $400K on 182 new trash cans for Southeast Portland neighborhoods

If you live in southeast Portland, the city wants to know if your neighborhood could use a trash can, or two.

The city's Bureau of Planning and Sustainability intends to add 182 new public trash cans to sidewalks on the eastside, located south of Burnside Road and west of Interstate 205 within city limits.

Residents who live or work in Southeast Portland can suggest locations for placement by adding pins to an online map through Aug. 1.

The cans can be placed near businesses, schools or intersections, but not on private property, including parking lots. Respondents can also suggest locations where the cans shouldn't be placed, for reasons such as "narrow sidewalks or potential for abuse or overuse," according to the survey.

The roll-out will cost roughly $2,000 for each of the 4.5-foot-tall 65-gallon cans, plus another $20,000 a month to empty and maintain the collectors, according to program manager Quintin Bauer. Some smaller 35-gallon cans will likely be used in some areas with tight rights-of-way.

Public trash cans have been a feature of Portland since the 1970s, but the program really took off in 2016, when City Hall upped the price for solid waste commercial tonnage to pay for an expansion.

Some 1,000 public trash cans — many of which feature quirky graphics designed by local artists, as well as a side attachment for bottles with a deposit — now dot the landscape in the Hollywood, Lloyd, Jade, Northwest, Pearl, Hollywood, Alberta, and Downtown business districts, according to the city.

The designs on the new cans will be selected in partnership with local arts groups. The cans will be emptied twice a week by a woman- or minority-owned firm that has not yet been chosen, per the city.


