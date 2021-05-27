Cancel
Oregon State

SHARP - St. Helens After School Recreation Program

Our Mission is to provide a safe, quality, affordable, and educational environment for elementary age children. On June 10, 2020, the State of Oregon released COVID-19 school guidelines for the fall. Based on these guidelines, we anticipate changes to the overall St. Helens School District schedule for grade schools. We do not yet know what those changes are or how those changes will impact SHARP’s schedule or availability. What we do know is both the school year and the SHARP programs will look different this fall. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to develop programs that meet the needs of our community and comply with new guidelines related to COVID-19.

