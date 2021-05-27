2021 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase to highlight Indigenous voices on economic reconciliation
VANCOUVER (May 27, 2021) — 70 per cent of Canadians believe natural resource development is a good way for Indigenous communities to create skilled and well-paying jobs and 72 per cent believe it can provide financial benefits to Indigenous communities, according to a newly-released Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Resource Works, in the lead-up to the Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase.anishinabeknews.ca