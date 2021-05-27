2021 Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase to highlight Indigenous voices on economic reconciliation

Nearly $7M to support treatment and harm reduction services as well as increase knowledge on methamphetamine use. OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - In recent years, methamphetamine use and related harms have increased in many communities, especially in Western and Central Canada. The latest evidence also shows that, since the onset of the pandemic, the use of stimulant drugs, like methamphetamine, has increased. The Government of Canada is deeply concerned about this increased use and the risks it poses to the health and safety of people who use methamphetamine, and their communities.