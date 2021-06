GREENVILLE — Mote & Associates, Inc. recently announced the two recipients of its annual scholarships. The two $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Zachary Liette, a 2021 graduate of Saint Henry High School, who is headed off to his first year of college to study civil engineering at the University of Toledo and Benjamin Philiposian, a 2021 graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School who is headed off to his first year of college to study civil engineering at Cedarville University.