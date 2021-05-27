Grounding horse slaughter flights focus of Jann Arden’s, nationwide petition attention

Horse racing is an incredibly cruel form of “entertainment.” There are countless stories about horses who died immediately after finishing a race due to cardiovascular collapse or severe injuries that required euthanization, such as broken bones and brain hemorrhaging. Many of these horses are drugged to make them run faster for longer without collapsing. They have a strict training regimen and terribly overworked until their death. Those who lose are of no value to the exploitative industry and thus, are sent to slaughter abroad. The thousands that are bred for races, but aren’t good enough to make it to the track, are killed.