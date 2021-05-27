Ontario government launches Pathways to Safety: Ontario’s Strategy in Response to the Final Report into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

The Ontario government says COVID-19 health indicators have improved enough to begin re-opening the economy on Friday. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and limited outdoor dining will be permitted and more retail businesses will be allowed to open for in-person sales with capacity restrictions. Premier Doug Ford says the first step in Ontario’s roadmap to recovery is beginning three days earlier than scheduled due to the sacrifices of residents and the ongoing vaccine rollout. Restrictions are expected to lift further after at least 21 days, based on vaccination rates and other health indicators.