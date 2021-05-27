Cancel
Ontario government launches Pathways to Safety: Ontario’s Strategy in Response to the Final Report into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

anishinabeknews.ca
 22 days ago

THUNDER BAY (May 27, 2021) – The Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA) and Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services acknowledge and honour the thousands of Indigenous women and girls taken from us by violence. Many of these women were mothers whose children have now been forced to navigate their lives without them. And so, we also honour and acknowledge the children, families, friends, and loved ones of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

Statement From Minister Of Public Safety And Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair On The Murder Of Four Muslim Family Members In London, Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - On Sunday evening, five members of the same London family went for a walk in their neighbourhood. They were struck by a pickup truck driven by a man allegedly intent on killing them. Four members of that family died. The fifth, a nine-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Minoritiesihtoday.ca

PE Government: Grants for Indigenous organizations to help women and girls

The Abegweit and Lennox Island First Nations and Indigenous organizations will each receive financial support to advance the important work from the Calls to Justice of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). The Indigenous Relations Secretariat will provide annually a...
Societyqueensu.ca

Response to Collective Indigenous Scholars’ Statement on Identity and Institutional Accountability

A joint statement from Queen’s Provost and Associate Vice-Principal (Indigenous Initiatives and Reconciliation). Queen’s takes the issue of Indigenous Identity very seriously, and in fact agrees with many of the challenges facing Indigenous communities outlined in the Collective Indigenous Scholars’ Statement on Identity and Institutional Accountability letter of June 14th, signed by a number of respected national Indigenous scholars.
Politicscanadianlabour.ca

CLC Canadian Council Statement on the Government of Ontario’s Decision to Invoke the Notwithstanding Clause

The Canadian Labour Congress and its affiliates join the Ontario Federation of Labour in roundly and unanimously condemning the Ford government’s decision to nullify an Ontario court judgment which found key parts of Bill 254 unconstitutional. Doug Ford’s self-serving and dangerous step not only tramples the Charter rights of Ontarians; it will embolden right-wing governments across Canada to similarly silence critics.
Politicsanishinabeknews.ca

Chiefs of Ontario congratulate Glen Hare as Ontario Regional Chief Elect

TORONTO (June 16, 2021) — An historic day, the Chiefs in Ontario elected Glen Hare, former Anishinabek Nation Grand Chief and citizen from M’Chigeeng First Nation, as Ontario Regional Chief in an online traditional ceremony during the 47th Annual All Ontario Chiefs Conference hosted by Grand Council Treaty #3. Ontario...
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Ontario government announces $100 million fund to support tech companies

The Ontario government is providing $100 million in venture capital funding to help technology companies grow and compete. Ontario Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli made the announcement during the Invest Canada 2021 conference. The Venture Ontario Fund will be overseen by the Ontario Capital Growth Corporation (OCGC), the province’s...
Americascannabisnewsworld.com

Ritual Green Launches Craft Cannabis Strains in Ontario

Three strains of small-batch Atlantic Canadian grown cannabis now available at the Ontario Cannabis Store TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/… Read More….. Source : Ritual Green Launches Craft Cannabis Strains in Ontario. reposted by Cannabis News World.
Public Healthmidnorthmonitor.com

COVID-19: Ontario's cases grow by 530

Ottawa Public Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday. The update, which was based on numbers compiled on Saturday, indicated there were 18 people with COVID-19 in hospital and three were in intensive care units. There were no new hospital admissions in the update. There...
Retailrenfrewtoday.ca

Ontario to launch reopening plan ahead of schedule

The Ontario government says COVID-19 health indicators have improved enough to begin re-opening the economy on Friday. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people and limited outdoor dining will be permitted and more retail businesses will be allowed to open for in-person sales with capacity restrictions. Premier Doug Ford says the first step in Ontario’s roadmap to recovery is beginning three days earlier than scheduled due to the sacrifices of residents and the ongoing vaccine rollout. Restrictions are expected to lift further after at least 21 days, based on vaccination rates and other health indicators.
Violent Crimesmygrandeprairienow.com

Leaders react to Sunday’s attack in London, Ontario

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sunday’s attack in London, Ontario was “a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred.”. His comments came this morning (Tuesday) in the House of Commons as he and other leaders reacted to the tragic events that saw a white man strike a Muslim family with a pickup truck, killing four and leaving another in the hospital.
Business Insider

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada Welcomes New Regulations to the Ontario Government's Blue Box Recycling Program to Include More Plastic Items

MONTREAL, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Canada welcomes new regulations to the Ontario government's successful blue box recycling program that will include items such as recyclable coffee pods. Additionally, producers will be accountable for managing the program, taking the burden off the municipalities and ensuring more waste is diverted from the landfills. Ontario's blue box has been the blueprint for recycling programs in more than 150 countries around the world. These new regulations build on Ontario's leadership in recycling, adapting the program towards a more sustainable future, one that KDP is proud to support.
Public Healthtrentonian.ca

First stage of Ontario's reopening to start Friday

Ontario’s first stage of reopening will begin Friday, the province announced Monday. “The only reason we’re able to do so is because of the enormous sacrifices made by individuals, families and communities across Ontario,” Premier Doug Ford said in a news release. He credited the provincial vaccination program with contributing...
Politics1005freshradio.ca

Ontario government passes election spending bill with notwithstanding clause

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives employed a rarely used legislative power on Monday to pass a bill limiting third-party election advertising amid shouts of “shame” from the opposition. The government used the notwithstanding clause to pass Bill 307, which reintroduced amendments to the Election Finances Act that a judge struck...