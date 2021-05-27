Q&A: Beverley Huynh loves designing for Hollywood North hits

BILL MAHER CALLS OUT KEVIN HART FOR WHITE PRIVILEGE COMMENT, KEVIN RESPONDS: On Friday (June 11th), Bill Maher called out Kevin Hart for recent comments he made about white privilege. During an interview with The NY Times, Hart said, “You're witnessing white power and privilege at an all-time high.” Maher responded, saying that Kevin Hart and others have a case of “progress o phobia,” saying that the US has achieved progress in race relations, gay rights, drug policies, and more and although there are still work to do, things are better than ever. Kevin took to Twitter to respond, saying, “The internet has put a magnifying glass on how dominant racism still is in our country….to ignore that @billmaher is ridiculous….To take my quote literally is also ridiculous…. u are witnessing the same craziness that I am…” He added, “When I speak of white privilege I’m speaking of moments that make no sense….for example “The storming of the capital” ….if they were black they would have been killed on the spot…to act as if white privilege does not exist is just stupid when it is as clear as day.”