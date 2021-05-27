Best of the Book Nook: The Company-a Novel of the CIA by Robert Littell

Back during the days (1994-2003) when authors routinely made pilgrimages out to our studios in Yellow Springs to do live interviews we had many visitors coming in from afar. Ian Rankin came over from Scotland. Clive Barker was a long way from his home in Hawaii. Jeffrey Masson came all the way from New Zealand. Then there was the espionage novelist Robert Littell. He had come in from France to publicize the paperback release of his novel "The Company-a Novel of the CIA" but for some reason which I cannot recall he did not want me to say he was living in France. He had me say the more generic "Europe." This somewhat clandestine approach matched up quite well with the subject matter of his spy novel. I joked with him that perhaps his wish to be somewhat anonymous might be because he was really a spy himself.